Türkiye's defense giant Aselsan has signed a contract with Polish armored vehicle manufacturer AMZ-Kutno to supply additional ARSUS reconnaissance and surveillance systems, the company announced Tuesday during the MSPO 2026 International Defense Industry Exhibition in Poland.

MSPO 2026 agreement

The deal covers a joint project for the additional systems and was formalized at the Polish defense exhibition. "We signed a contract at MSPO 2026 with Poland's AMZ-Kutno for a joint project covering additional ARSUS reconnaissance and surveillance systems," Aselsan said on NSosyal, adding that the partnership would strengthen its local presence. The company maintains an office in Poland to coordinate ongoing projects with regional defense firms.

Strategic cooperation

Türkiye's Secretariat of Defense Industries highlighted the agreement as evidence of growing bilateral defense ties. "The cooperation between ASELSAN and AMZ-Kutno is an important example of our high-technology solutions finding concrete application in Poland's defense projects," the secretariat said, calling the deal "a new export success for our defense industry in Poland." Aselsan stated it would continue expanding operations through advanced technological solutions and deeper cooperation with Polish manufacturers.