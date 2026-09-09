



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received US Ambassador Tom Barrack and Congressman Darrell Issa at the presidential complex in Ankara on Wednesday, holding closed-door talks with the American officials as the NATO allies work to coordinate their regional priorities. The meeting, which also included Issa's wife, was conducted without press access, and Turkish officials provided no immediate readout regarding specific agenda items or outcomes.

New US envoy

Barrack, a real estate investor and longtime associate of President Donald Trump, assumed his post in Ankara earlier this year after presenting his credentials to Erdoğan. The businessman-turned-diplomat brings decades of private sector experience to the role, with expectations that he will prioritize economic ties alongside traditional security cooperation.

Congressional engagement

Issa represents California's 48th congressional district and serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, maintaining an active interest in bilateral trade and defense matters. His presence alongside the ambassador signals sustained legislative branch attention toward Ankara's strategic orientation within regional security frameworks.

Alliance ties

The discussions come amid sustained high-level engagement between Washington and Ankara, with both capitals emphasizing the importance of their partnership within the NATO framework. Recent months have seen renewed diplomatic activity aimed at addressing trade imbalances and defense cooperation, though officials from both sides have remained measured in their public assessments of progress.