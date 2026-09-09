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Trump says Iran war 'will end immediately' after US midterms

Trump says Iran war 'will end immediately' after US midterms

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22:28, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
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Trump says Iran war 'will end immediately' after US midterms
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US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the war with Iran will end immediately after the November 3 midterm elections, claiming that Tehran is desperate to influence the vote while ruling out immediate nuclear negotiations and insisting his administration seeks broader concessions than a nuclear deal alone.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the war with Iran will end "immediately" after the Nov. 3 midterm elections, asserting that Tehran is desperate to influence American voters while dismissing any prospect of immediate nuclear negotiations, according to Anadolu Agency.

Election timing claims

Speaking to reporters in Hamilton, Canada, ahead of his departure to Dallas, Texas, for the Republican Party's first midterm convention, Trump stated: "I think the war will end immediately after the election because they can't hold out any longer." He accused Tehran of trying to "affect the election" through its conduct of the war, suggesting the timing of any resolution was tied to the electoral calendar rather than battlefield conditions.

Nuclear negotiations ruled out

The US leader rejected the possibility of returning to nuclear talks with Iran in the near term. "We're not looking for it. Yes, a negotiation could possibly happen, but it's not something we're looking at," he said, adding that his administration is pursuing "much more than a nuclear deal." Trump emphasized that while nuclear restrictions remained on the agenda, they represented only one component of a broader diplomatic framework.

Broader demands

Expanding on his administration's position, Trump said Washington would demand additional concessions beyond uranium enrichment limits. "There is a lot more than nuclear," he told reporters, adding that the US will "have nuclear, that's 99.9, but there is gonna be a lot of other things on the table."

Trump spoke in Hamilton before traveling to Dallas to address the Republican Party's first midterm convention. The Nov. 3 elections will determine control of the US Congress as the administration continues to prosecute military operations against Tehran.

Titles :donald trumptrumpiranus midterm electionsnuclear dealtehranrepublican partyus congress
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