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Trump says Putin wants Ukraine deal, trilateral meeting possible

Trump says Putin wants Ukraine deal, trilateral meeting possible

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22:42, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
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Trump says Putin wants Ukraine deal, trilateral meeting possible
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US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, adding that a trilateral summit with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy could take place following recent high-level diplomatic contacts.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, suggesting a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy could materialize as Washington pursues intensive diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting. Speaking to reporters before departing for Dallas aboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed he spoke with Putin on Tuesday following recent missions by his special envoys to Moscow and Kyiv.

Putin 'wanting to make a deal'

"We had a great conversation. He is wanting to make a deal, and if Zelenskyy is wanting to make a deal, that'd be very nice," Trump said, adding that both leaders must demonstrate commitment to negotiations. He indicated Washington would facilitate direct talks between the adversaries if they show genuine interest in ending the conflict that has killed thousands in recent weeks.

The former president has repeatedly claimed he could end the war within 24 hours of taking office, though he has offered few specifics on how such a rapid settlement would be achieved. His comments on Wednesday suggest he views personal diplomacy between the three leaders as the most viable path toward a ceasefire.

'Two people that hate each other'

Asked what obstacles remain to a settlement, Trump pointed to the toxic relationship between the two presidents rather than policy disagreements. "The holdup is two people that hate each other. I think more than anything else, it's two people that hate each other," he said, underscoring the deep personal mistrust that has complicated diplomatic channels since the invasion began.

Trump did not specify which policy differences might be bridgeable if the personal animosity were overcome, nor did he indicate whether Kyiv or Moscow had presented concrete proposals during the recent envoy visits. Both sides have publicly maintained hardline positions on territorial questions despite the renewed American diplomatic push.

Weekend diplomacy in Moscow, Kyiv

The presidential conversation occurred after special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner traveled to the Russian and Ukrainian capitals on Saturday and Sunday respectively, holding high-level discussions with both governments. Trump said these missions helped establish a framework for potential negotiations, though he acknowledged significant hurdles remain before any trilateral summit could convene.

Pressed on the likelihood of bringing Putin and Zelenskyy together, Trump replied: "It could happen. We had a good conversation. It could happen. Too many people are dying in that war: 25,000 last month." The casualty figure highlights the escalating human cost as fighting continues across eastern Ukraine with no ceasefire agreement in sight.

Titles :donald trumpvladimir putinvolodymyr zelenskyyukraine warrussia-ukraine conflicttrilateral meetingsteve witkoffjared kushner
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