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Türkiye targets quantum, space tech in 2027-2029 roadmap

Türkiye targets quantum, space tech in 2027-2029 roadmap

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13:58, 10/09/2026, Thursday
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Türkiye targets quantum, space tech in 2027-2029 roadmap
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Ankara will overhaul research and development incentives under its 2027-2029 Medium-Term Program to prioritize quantum computing, space technologies and deep-tech startups, aiming to cut foreign reliance and cultivate domestic unicorns through targeted state funding.


Ankara will overhaul its research and development incentive framework under the 2027-2029 Medium-Term Program to prioritize quantum computing and space technologies, seeking to reduce the country's foreign reliance while strengthening domestic production capacity in critical sectors. The three-year roadmap outlines targeted state investments for existing R&D centers, technology development zones and business incubators to meet rapidly evolving industry requirements and foster entrepreneurship within the Turkish technology ecosystem.

Officials plan to direct substantial funding toward deep technologies including cybersecurity, autonomous systems, quantum computing, hypersonic systems and next-generation materials, alongside nanotechnology, biotechnology, sensors and chips. The program will also support battery development, nuclear and renewable energy technologies, blockchain and robotics, with specific mechanisms designed to evaluate, fund and commercialize local patents, trademarks and industrial designs through newly introduced financial instruments.

University-industry collaboration model

The government will establish strategic collaborations among research institutions, universities and private-sector companies, utilizing a university-industry collaboration model to fund specialized research facilities, product-focused platforms and state-of-the-art testing labs. Large-scale private R&D centers and technoparks will maintain a specialization model focused on developing innovative solutions in emerging fields, ensuring that state resources flow efficiently from laboratory settings to commercial markets.

State funding will target early-stage tech startups possessing the massive potential to reach $1 billion valuations, with mechanisms scaled specifically to help promising ventures become unicorns. Türkiye's National Space Program will drive research initiatives to develop and commercialize high-value satellite and space technology, expanding domestic production capacity in orbital systems and cementing Ankara's position in the global aerospace sector.

Infrastructure and global expansion

Ankara also plans to build the research infrastructure necessary for next-generation railway technologies and eco-friendly propulsion systems, contributing to net-zero emissions targets in the transportation sector while advancing sustainable mobility solutions. The MTP establishes evaluation frameworks for local intellectual property to accelerate the transition from state-funded research to market-ready applications, ensuring that breakthrough innovations achieve commercial viability.

Ankara aims to cement the global footprint of its domestic ecosystem by seeking international research partnerships in strategic technologies, according to the three-year economic roadmap. The program emphasizes expanding Türkiye's overall development capacity through global collaborations that strengthen the national technology base and reduce dependency on foreign systems in critical areas ranging from semiconductors to advanced materials.

Titles :medium-term programquantum computingspace technologynational space programdeep technologyrd incentivesstartup unicornstürkiyetechnology ecosystem
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