Home
Economy
Business
Ankara lays out 2027-2029 roadmap to cement global logistics hub role

Ankara lays out 2027-2029 roadmap to cement global logistics hub role

Yenişafak English AA
13:55, 10/09/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Ankara lays out 2027-2029 roadmap to cement global logistics hub role
AA
File photo

Ankara’s Medium-Term Program for 2027-2029 outlines accelerated transport processes to reduce exporter costs, targeting enhanced rail capacity along the Middle Corridor and Development Road to cement Türkiye’s position as a hub connecting Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa via integrated port and rail networks.

Ankara has unveiled a three-year economic roadmap designed to accelerate transport processes and slash exporter costs, positioning Türkiye as a global logistics hub bridging Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa via upgraded rail corridors and maritime infrastructure.

Strategic trade corridors

The Medium-Term Program for 2027-2029 prioritizes the development of alternative and resilient trade routes across Türkiye’s east-west and north-south axes, specifically targeting the Middle Corridor and the Development Road project. Officials plan to strengthen connections along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Dilucu railway lines alongside the Zangezur Corridor, thereby diversifying rail transport capacity from the Caspian Basin through Türkiye to European markets.

Infrastructure integration

Planned improvements to the historic Hejaz Railway in the south will facilitate uninterrupted transport links connecting Türkiye with the broader Middle East, while the Istanbul Northern Railway Crossing is set to become a critical junction. This crossing will connect freight from the Middle Corridor, the Development Road and the Persian Gulf directly to Europe, cementing an uninterrupted high-capacity railway connection that integrates ports, rail lines and roadways.

Supply chain resilience

The roadmap also emphasizes developing stronger connections between these corridors and logistics centers, organized industrial zones, production plants, airports and border crossings to boost rail’s share in overall freight transport. Ankara aims to improve overseas logistics distribution networks to integrate local firms into global supply chains and establish infrastructure for quicker, lower-cost end-to-end deliveries, while reducing foreign dependence on critical inputs and technologies against potential geopolitical shocks.

The initiatives outlined in the three-year program come amid ongoing regional conflicts and supply chain disruptions that have highlighted vulnerabilities in existing trade routes.

Titles :medium-term programmiddle corridordevelopment roadzangezur corridorbaku-tbilisi-kars railwayistanbul northern railway crossinghejaz railwaylogistics hubtransport infrastructureankara
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026