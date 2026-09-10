GITEX AI Türkiye entered its second day on Thursday in Istanbul with global technology leaders converging to explore artificial intelligence partnerships and examine strategies to expand the nation's data center capacity to one gigawatt by 2030.

1GW capacity target dominates agenda

Speakers at the "1GW Countdown" panel evaluated implementation models necessary to transform Türkiye's target into operational computing capacity, addressing risks including permit processes and grid connection schedules. Participants explored how enterprise AI will shape the future beyond 2027 and how corporate leaders can prepare for this digital transformation, according to Anadolu Agency. The discussions focused on accelerating the nation's AI infrastructure to meet the 2030 deadline.

Industry leaders question enterprise readiness

Istanbul Chamber of Industry Head Erdal Bahcivan questioned whether current enterprise versions can cope with the real artificial intelligence world during his address. Sumeyye Erdogan Bayraktar, chair of the Women and Democracy Foundation board of trustees, attended a session focusing on women, leadership and human-centric innovation in the digital era. Another panel addressed smart factories and the transition from pilot applications to scalable AI use in production lines and quality control.

Global tech giants showcase innovations

The exhibition hosts 24 companies under the Turcorn 100 Program, which aims to carry Türkiye's unicorn and growth-stage companies to international markets. Global technology giants including Google Cloud, NVIDIA, HPE, ASUS, Dell Technologies, Huawei and SAP are participating in the event, hosted by the Presidency's Investment Office and the Industry and Technology Ministry. Anadolu Agency serves as the global communication partner for the gathering, which opened Wednesday at the Istanbul Expo Center.