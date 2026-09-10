Home
Economy
Business
GITEX AI Türkiye enters second day with data center expansion plans

GITEX AI Türkiye enters second day with data center expansion plans

Yenişafak English AA
11:58, 10/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 12:19, 10/09/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
GITEX AI Türkiye enters second day with data center expansion plans
AA

Global technology leaders gathered in Istanbul for the second day of GITEX AI Türkiye to explore strategic partnerships in artificial intelligence and discuss plans to expand the nation's data center capacity to one gigawatt by 2030, while industry experts examined enterprise readiness for the coming digital transformation.

GITEX AI Türkiye entered its second day on Thursday in Istanbul with global technology leaders converging to explore artificial intelligence partnerships and examine strategies to expand the nation's data center capacity to one gigawatt by 2030.

1GW capacity target dominates agenda

Speakers at the "1GW Countdown" panel evaluated implementation models necessary to transform Türkiye's target into operational computing capacity, addressing risks including permit processes and grid connection schedules. Participants explored how enterprise AI will shape the future beyond 2027 and how corporate leaders can prepare for this digital transformation, according to Anadolu Agency. The discussions focused on accelerating the nation's AI infrastructure to meet the 2030 deadline.

Industry leaders question enterprise readiness

Istanbul Chamber of Industry Head Erdal Bahcivan questioned whether current enterprise versions can cope with the real artificial intelligence world during his address. Sumeyye Erdogan Bayraktar, chair of the Women and Democracy Foundation board of trustees, attended a session focusing on women, leadership and human-centric innovation in the digital era. Another panel addressed smart factories and the transition from pilot applications to scalable AI use in production lines and quality control.

Global tech giants showcase innovations

The exhibition hosts 24 companies under the Turcorn 100 Program, which aims to carry Türkiye's unicorn and growth-stage companies to international markets. Global technology giants including Google Cloud, NVIDIA, HPE, ASUS, Dell Technologies, Huawei and SAP are participating in the event, hosted by the Presidency's Investment Office and the Industry and Technology Ministry. Anadolu Agency serves as the global communication partner for the gathering, which opened Wednesday at the Istanbul Expo Center.

Titles :gitex ai türkiyeartificial intelligencedata centeristanbulinvestment officeturcorn 100sumeyye erdogan bayraktarerdal bahcivannvidiagoogle cloud
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026