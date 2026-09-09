Turkish missile manufacturer Roketsan has opened its exhibition at the MSPO 2026 defense expo in Kielce, Poland, displaying advanced precision munitions and anti-tank systems as part of efforts to expand its footprint in European defense markets. The Ankara-based firm is presenting its MAM-L IIR and MAM-T IIR smart munitions designed for unmanned aerial vehicles, alongside the IHA-230 air-to-ground supersonic ballistic missile and the Teber guidance kit, according to the company.

Visitors can also inspect the Cirit laser-guided missile, the portable Karaok anti-tank weapon, and the L-OMTAS and UMTAS-GM missile systems. The display additionally includes the Sungur air defense missile system and the LG-155 laser-guided artillery munition alongside various other weapon systems.

'Contributing to collective deterrence'

Roketsan CEO Murat Ikinci said defense collaborations between Türkiye and Poland carry particular significance, noting Warsaw's ongoing modernization creates substantial opportunities for joint projects. "We're closely following Poland's modernization in the defense sector and their care for cooperation opportunities during this transformation, as Roketsan's capabilities are at a level of contributing to Europe's and NATO's collective deterrence and defense capabilities," he said. Ikinci added: "We're developing fully NATO-compliant solutions and continue to strengthen our partnerships with allied countries, so MSPO is a greatly valuable platform to deepen our existing ties and develop new opportunities for cooperation."

Strategic exhibition

The MSPO 2026 event runs through Friday in the southwestern Polish city, drawing defense industry professionals and government officials from across the continent. Roketsan's participation marks the latest effort by Türkiye's defense industry to establish deeper production and procurement ties with European NATO allies.