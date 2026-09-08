Gaziantep's sun-dried red peppers ready for world tables
, TuesdayU: Update: 13:17, 08/09/2026, Tuesday13:12, 08/09/2026
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In Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province, workers are tending to vast fields of red peppers spread under the sun, a traditional drying process that prepares the region's famed Islahiye pepper for processing. Known for its distinctive heat and aroma, this registered local variety undergoes careful sun-drying before being turned into flakes and shipped to domestic and international markets.
Titles :workersGaziantepFarmersProductionagriculturefarmingfarm workersIslahiyesun dryingharvestHarvest seasonTurkiyeRed pepper flakesTraditional Production2026food productionLocal producefood processingpepper harvestpepper dryingred peppersIslahiye peppersun-dried peppersregional productregistered product