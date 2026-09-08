Gaziantep's sun-dried red peppers ready for world tables

Museum owner disinfects 4 tons of money in SE Turkey

A collector and museum owner in southeastern Turkey has disinfected hundreds of thousands of banknotes and coins that weigh close to 4 tons as concerns mount about the role contaminated objects might play in the spread of the novel coronavirus. Esat Kaplan puts on a surgical mask, a pair of gloves and disposable overalls to start the onerous process of sanitization. Before placing them in a clean jar, he uses tweezers and tongs to grip the coins one by one and sprays disinfectant on them.