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Trump pledges $5,000 to every American adult

Trump pledges $5,000 to every American adult

Yeni Şafak Newsroom
12:16, 10/09/2026, Thursday
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Trump pledges $5,000 to every American adult
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U.S. President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump told a rally in Dallas, Texas, that every American adult would receive a $5,000 check — branded a "Trump dividend" — if Republicans keep control of the House and Senate in November's midterm elections. The promise, covering roughly 270 million adults, is estimated to cost $1.35 trillion.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged a $5,000 payment to every American adult if Republicans retain control of both chambers of Congress in the November midterm elections, unveiling the proposal during a nearly two-hour speech at a campaign rally in Dallas, Texas. Branding the plan a "Trump dividend," the president told an enthusiastic crowd that voters would share in the rewards of Republican victory at the ballot box.

A trillion-dollar pledge with no funding blueprint

The proposal, which would cover approximately 270 million adults, carries an estimated price tag of $1.35 trillion, according to projections. Trump did not detail how the program would be financed, though he suggested the payouts would stem from what he described as the country's "tremendous economic success" and could be partly funded through additional tariffs on foreign goods. He also pressed recipients to spend the money domestically, saying: "We don't want you going to Canada to spend the money. We don't want you going to China, to Germany. You have to spend the money in the United States."

Trump frames midterms as a referendum on his agenda

The president urged supporters to treat the midterm vote as a direct endorsement of his leadership, telling the crowd: "I want you to assume that I'm on the ballot." Warning that handing power to "radical left Democrats" would set the country back, Trump said the nation would spend the next decade trying to recover, adding: "We have a crazy, small, sick cloud hanging over our country, and we're going to defeat communism in America." He pointed to his second term as "the most successful two years of any presidency financially and in every other way," while acknowledging the historical difficulty his party faces in midterm elections.

Warnings of losses on borders, taxes and security

Trump cautioned that a Republican defeat would cost voters dearly, listing border security, tax cuts, public safety and personal wealth as the stakes. "If we lose, you lose your border, you lose your tax cuts, you lose your safety and security, you lose your wealth," he said, adding that the country would return to a period of turmoil similar to two years ago. The Dallas rally forms part of a broader Republican push to energize the base ahead of November, with the president positioning the midterms as a defining moment for his economic and immigration agenda.



Titles :TrumpMidtermsEconomyPayoutRepublicans
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