Iranian forces struck Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan overnight Tuesday into Wednesday local time, damaging multiple US military aircraft stationed at the facility, according to CBS News. The attack targeted the strategic airbase as tensions between Washington and Tehran continued to escalate following earlier exchanges in the region.

Sources familiar with the situation told the network that approximately eight F-15 fighter jets sustained minor damage but were subsequently returned to service. An A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft — known as the Warthog — also sustained a direct hit and lost a wing in the bombardment, the sources added. No US fatalities were reported in connection with the strikes.

US fires Patriot missiles amid retaliation

The assault on the Jordanian base came after US forces struck five Iranian tankers on Tuesday in what Washington described as retaliation for Iran's earlier targeting of a US Navy vessel. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps later said it had launched attacks against eight tankers and two warships in addition to the airbase strike, sharply raising the stakes in the ongoing confrontation.

US forces responded to the incoming threats by firing more than 30 Patriot missiles to defend the installation, according to the report. The high volume of interceptors used in a single engagement has intensified concerns among US officials about rapidly shrinking supplies of Patriot missiles and declining stocks of other precision-guided munitions needed for sustained operations.