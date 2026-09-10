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Likud claims Palestinian official orchestrated Haaretz report on Oct. 7

Likud claims Palestinian official orchestrated Haaretz report on Oct. 7

Elif Şanlı
09:44, 10/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 09:52, 10/09/2026, Thursday
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Likud claims Palestinian official orchestrated Haaretz report on Oct. 7
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu's Likud party claimed Wednesday that senior Palestinian official Mohammed Dahlan orchestrated a Haaretz report alleging the premier ignored advance warnings from the United Arab Emirates before the Oct. 7 attack, while opposition leaders demanded a state commission of inquiry into the government's handling of the assault.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling Likud party on Wednesday accused senior Palestinian official Mohammed Dahlan of orchestrating a Haaretz report alleging that the premier received advance warnings from the United Arab Emirates before the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack but failed to act, claiming the story was part of a broader plot to influence Israeli elections.

"The real scandal revealed in recent days is blatant foreign interference in Israel's elections," Likud said in a statement shared by Netanyahu on the social media platform X. "It has become clear that behind the false report in Haaretz stands Palestinian senior official Mohammed Dahlan, who is based in the Emirates," the party added, referring to the veteran Fatah leader who has resided in Abu Dhabi for years.

Allegations of plot to install left-wing government

Likud claimed that Dahlan, who recently formed a joint electoral list with Hamas for planned Palestinian legislative elections, actively seeks to oust Netanyahu's right-wing government in order to seize control of the Gaza Strip. "To do so, he needs a weak left-wing government led by (former Israeli army chief Gadi) Eisenkot, (former deputy army chief) Yair Golan, (former Defense Minister Avigdor) Lieberman and the Arab parties," the party stated.

Such a coalition would withdraw from Gaza and hand control of the territory to Dahlan, the statement alleged. Likud also claimed that journalist Shlomi Eldar, who authored the Haaretz report, received payment from a left-wing organization connected to Golan's Democrats party specifically to spread what it termed false libel against the prime minister.

Opposition demands inquiry amid report fallout

The party raised questions about a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates by Yair Golan and Ronen Bar approximately two months ago, asking whether the trip was connected to the timing of the Haaretz publication. Likud called for a criminal investigation into Eldar, journalist Ruth Yuval, the Haaretz newspaper, Golan and the Democrats party over alleged attempts to interfere in Israel's upcoming elections with "foreign elements."

The controversy follows Haaretz's publication of detailed allegations that Netanyahu received specific warnings from UAE officials prior to the Oct. 7 assault but took no preventive action. Israeli opposition leaders including Naftali Bennett, Eisenkot, Lieberman and Golan on Tuesday demanded the immediate establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the events surrounding the attack.

Netanyahu has faced sustained criticism over his government's handling of intelligence prior to the Hamas assault and has resisted calls for a state commission while arguing that questions of responsibility should be addressed after the war concludes. The opposition leaders pledged to establish such a commission immediately if they form the next government while accusing the premier of ignoring serious warnings that reached him directly.

Titles :benjamin netanyahumohammed dahlanlikud partyhaaretzhamasisrael electionsunited arab emirates
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