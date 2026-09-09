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Saudi coalition says Houthis hit three cities with missiles, drones

Saudi coalition says Houthis hit three cities with missiles, drones

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22:26, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
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Saudi coalition says Houthis hit three cities with missiles, drones
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Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said Wednesday that Yemen's Houthis launched attacks involving ballistic missiles and drones targeting three Saudi cities, vowing that the coalition "will deal with these attacks responsibly" to protect the kingdom's sovereignty.

The Saudi-led coalition said Wednesday that Yemen's Houthis launched attacks involving "a number" of ballistic missiles and drones targeting three Saudi cities including Khamis Mushait, Abha and Jazan, according to a statement by spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki on social media platform X. Al-Maliki affirmed that the Joint Forces Command "will deal with these attacks responsibly" to protect Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and national capabilities.

Spillover from Yemen conflict

He added that coalition forces are taking necessary measures to safeguard civilian areas from further strikes. The warnings came as escalating fighting in Yemen increasingly spilled into neighboring Saudi Arabia, threatening regional stability along the southwestern border.

Civilian toll

Riyadh said Tuesday that Houthi attacks targeting civilian and economic sites in the southwestern cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran injured 73 civilians, including women and children. The strikes mark a sharp escalation in cross-border violence as the coalition maintains defensive operations to protect the kingdom's territory.

Titles :saudi arabiayemenhouthisturki al-malikiballistic missilesabhakhamis mushaitjazansaudi-led coalitionyemen war
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