The Lebanese army announced on Wednesday that Israeli forces have committed approximately 7,700 violations of the US-brokered ceasefire framework since the deal was signed in June, including direct firing on Lebanese military personnel and patrols in southern border areas.

Civilian casualties and displacement

Most recently, at least 12 people including women and children were killed in a massacre in the town of Kfar Remman in the Nabatieh district, according to the military statement released on platform X. "These repeated violations have triggered a new wave of displacement from designated safe areas and shown that the Israeli occupation aims to undermine the Lebanese Army’s credibility domestically and internationally," the army said.

Security operations on the ground

The Lebanese military command said it has begun implementing measures to establish operational control in designated areas under a coordinated plan with the military coordination group for Lebanon. The operations include establishing six checkpoints and 13 observation posts in and around the towns of Western Zoutar, Fren, and Sarfina, alongside efforts to remove unexploded ordnance and confiscate abandoned weapons.

Since the operations began, Lebanese forces have confiscated approximately 1,818 weapons and ammunition items including rockets, drones and explosives, and cleared nearly 7.5 miles of roads in the region, the statement added.