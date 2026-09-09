



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday voiced "deep concern" over escalating military actions and mounting threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that attacks against vessels and energy infrastructure in the strategic chokepoint violate international law.

Speaking to reporters at UN headquarters, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Guterres had expressed grave worry regarding recent strikes on commercial traffic and "threats of additional action" against maritime facilities.

Appeal for restraint

Dujarric emphasized the UN chief's position that navigational rights and freedom of passage in the region "must be fully restored and respected in accordance with international law." He recalled Guterres' appeal to all parties involved to "exercise utmost restraint" and avoid hostile actions or rhetoric that could inflame the volatile situation.

Global implications

The United Nations explicitly warned of "grave consequences" for civilian populations, international peace, and global economic stability should the crisis deepen. The Strait of Hormuz — a vital chokepoint for oil and gas shipments — has seen heightened tensions amid ongoing military operations in the region.