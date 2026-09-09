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UN chief voices 'deep concern' over Strait of Hormuz escalation

UN chief voices 'deep concern' over Strait of Hormuz escalation

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22:47, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
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UN chief voices 'deep concern' over Strait of Hormuz escalation
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United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends the groundbreaking ceremony for a new 340 million dollar complex at the United Nations headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 11, 2026. Guterres and Ruto laid the foundation stone for a new conference facility and inaugurated modern office buildings as part of one of the UN’s largest infrastructure investments in Africa outside peacekeeping operations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over escalating military actions and threats to shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, warning that further hostilities could produce grave consequences for global economic stability and civilian populations across the region.


UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday voiced "deep concern" over escalating military actions and mounting threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that attacks against vessels and energy infrastructure in the strategic chokepoint violate international law.

Speaking to reporters at UN headquarters, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Guterres had expressed grave worry regarding recent strikes on commercial traffic and "threats of additional action" against maritime facilities.

Appeal for restraint

Dujarric emphasized the UN chief's position that navigational rights and freedom of passage in the region "must be fully restored and respected in accordance with international law." He recalled Guterres' appeal to all parties involved to "exercise utmost restraint" and avoid hostile actions or rhetoric that could inflame the volatile situation.

Global implications

The United Nations explicitly warned of "grave consequences" for civilian populations, international peace, and global economic stability should the crisis deepen. The Strait of Hormuz — a vital chokepoint for oil and gas shipments — has seen heightened tensions amid ongoing military operations in the region.

Titles :antonio guterresstephane dujarricun secretary-generalstrait of hormuzmaritime securitymiddle eastinternational lawglobal economy
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