Syria condemns Netanyahu's 'illegal entry' into occupied territory





The Syrian Foreign Ministry issued a sharp rebuke following Netanyahu's arrival at Mount Hermon alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz, characterizing the move as a deliberate challenge to Damascus's territorial integrity. "This illegal entry constitutes a flagrant violation of Syria's sovereignty," the ministry said in an official statement, stressing that such incursions represent a dangerous escalation with consequences for the entire region.

Damascus explicitly held Israel responsible for any fallout from the visit and urged the United Nations, international organizations, and influential states to take immediate action to halt Israeli attacks. Syrian officials emphasized the necessity of returning to the 1974 disengagement agreement, which has governed the tense cease-fire line between the two countries for decades.

Israeli leaders assert control

During his appearance at the strategic mountain site, Netanyahu declared that Israel had established "absolute control" over the territory extending from Mount Hermon toward the Yarmouk River, asserting that Israel would not permit what he described as "terrorist forces" to establish positions near its borders. Katz reinforced this position in a separate video statement, declaring: "We are here on Mount Hermon, and we will not move from here," signaling Israel's intention to maintain its military presence indefinitely.

Decades-long occupation

Israel seized Syria's Golan Heights during the 1967 Six-Day War and unilaterally annexed the territory in 1981, a step that has never gained recognition from the international community. Israeli forces have further expanded their footprint inside Syrian territory in recent months amid shifting regional dynamics.