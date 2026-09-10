



Saudi Arabia's Directorate General of Civil Defense issued a "potential hazard" warning early Thursday for the southern cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait. The alert targeted both municipalities.

Authorities urge vigilance

The statement was posted on the social media platform X, where the authority urged citizens to remain alert to possible dangers and follow instructions issued by officials.

No details were provided regarding the nature or source of the hazard. Residents were advised to monitor official channels for updates.