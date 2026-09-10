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Trump says US to rename Hormuz Strait 'Trump Strait'

Trump says US to rename Hormuz Strait 'Trump Strait'

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08:08, 10/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 08:15, 10/09/2026, Thursday
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Trump says US to rename Hormuz Strait 'Trump Strait'
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US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump announced late Wednesday that Washington will rename the strategic Strait of Hormuz the "Trump Strait," declaring that the United States is winning its ongoing war with Iran and predicting that global oil prices will fall once the conflict concludes.

US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that the United States will rename the strategic Strait of Hormuz the "Trump Strait," claiming victory over Iran and predicting a decline in global oil prices as the conflict continues.

Renaming announcement

Speaking at a Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, Trump stated that the administration deserves recognition for its control of the vital waterway. "We're winning it. We control the Hormuz trade. I think we should call the Hormuz Strait, we should call it the Trump Strait. I should get something out of it. The Trump Strait," he said.

He added that Iranian leaders would welcome the proposed name change. "It's going to be called -- ladies and gentlemen, I'll have an announcement -- we'll call it the Trump Strait, and I'm sure the Iranian leadership will be thrilled with that," he told attendees.

War claims and oil predictions

Trump framed the ongoing military engagement as a decisive victory for Washington, linking the conflict's outcome to energy markets. "Oil (prices) will be going down as soon as we win the war with Iran, which is taking place right now. We'll win it," he said during the address.

He asserted that Tehran is losing its regional dominance after decades of influence, noting that the Islamic Republic is "falling apart" and no longer commands the same authority.

Iran as 'bully'

The president described Iran as having been "the bully of the Middle East for 51 years, and they're not the bully anymore," claiming that Washington's military campaign has fundamentally altered the balance of power in the region.

Diplomatic backdrop

The remarks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran over control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy shipments. The comments follow the signing of a memorandum in June that envisioned reopening the waterway as a prelude to a wider peace agreement, though diplomatic progress has stalled in recent weeks.

Titles :donald trumpstrait of hormuziranus-iran relationsoil pricesmiddle eastdallasrepublican party
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