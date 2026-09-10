Home
Economy
Business
Türkiye aims to lead AI age with massive tech investments

Türkiye aims to lead AI age with massive tech investments

Elif Şanlı
15:13, 10/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 15:14, 10/09/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye aims to lead AI age with massive tech investments
Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir announced a comprehensive national strategy to position Türkiye among global AI leaders by 2030, outlining billions of dollars in funding for infrastructure, venture capital, and the transformation of Istanbul's former Ataturk Airport into the world's largest startup hub.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir on Thursday outlined an ambitious roadmap to establish Türkiye as a global powerhouse in artificial intelligence, announcing multi-billion dollar investments in digital infrastructure, venture capital funds, and the domestic tech ecosystem at the GITEX Ai Türkiye event in Istanbul. Speaking at the Istanbul Expo Center, he stated that the government is rolling out comprehensive support mechanisms designed to expand the nation's innovation ecosystem and accelerate its transition into the AI age.

Ecosystem expansion

The global technology fair opened its doors on Wednesday under the auspices of the Presidency's Investment Office and the Industry and Technology Ministry, with Anadolu Agency serving as the global communication partner for the event that brought together startups, investors and international tech giants seeking new markets and collaborations. Kacir noted that the country has established 1,700 research and development centers and currently supports more than 13,000 firms operating across 115 technoparks nationwide. He highlighted the domestic manufacturing success of Togg, stating that citizens currently drive nearly 120,000 of the all-electric vehicles on Türkiye's roads.

Startup funding and AI commitments

The minister emphasized that public fund of funds mechanisms have already mobilized $2.8 billion for the startup ecosystem, with a recent $300 million government allocation to venture capital expected to attract over $750 million in additional investment. He noted that Türkiye currently boasts eight unicorns — which the country calls Turcorns — and maintains an ambitious target of cultivating 100,000 technology startups. He added that the government is converting the former Istanbul Ataturk Airport terminal into the world's largest startup hub while committing $150 million in public funding specifically for AI-focused venture capital funds. Kacir also pointed to the launch of the HIT-30 program, a $30 billion support initiative that includes a $1.6 billion allocation for artificial intelligence projects aimed at accelerating digital transformation across industries.

Digital infrastructure goals

Under the AI Action Plan for 2026-2030, the government intends to dedicate at least 2% of public investment programs to artificial intelligence projects while expanding national data center capacity to one gigawatt by 2030, according to Kacir. He noted that the strategy aims to mobilize at least $10 billion in private sector investment for cloud technologies and digital infrastructure. The minister also announced the imminent release of BILGE, the country's first large language model, to developers as part of efforts to build sovereign AI capabilities.

Titles :mehmet fatih kacirgitex ai türkiyeartificial intelligencestartup ecosystemtoggbilgeataturk airporttechnology ministry
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026