Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir on Thursday outlined an ambitious roadmap to establish Türkiye as a global powerhouse in artificial intelligence, announcing multi-billion dollar investments in digital infrastructure, venture capital funds, and the domestic tech ecosystem at the GITEX Ai Türkiye event in Istanbul. Speaking at the Istanbul Expo Center, he stated that the government is rolling out comprehensive support mechanisms designed to expand the nation's innovation ecosystem and accelerate its transition into the AI age.

Ecosystem expansion

The global technology fair opened its doors on Wednesday under the auspices of the Presidency's Investment Office and the Industry and Technology Ministry, with Anadolu Agency serving as the global communication partner for the event that brought together startups, investors and international tech giants seeking new markets and collaborations. Kacir noted that the country has established 1,700 research and development centers and currently supports more than 13,000 firms operating across 115 technoparks nationwide. He highlighted the domestic manufacturing success of Togg, stating that citizens currently drive nearly 120,000 of the all-electric vehicles on Türkiye's roads.

Startup funding and AI commitments

The minister emphasized that public fund of funds mechanisms have already mobilized $2.8 billion for the startup ecosystem, with a recent $300 million government allocation to venture capital expected to attract over $750 million in additional investment. He noted that Türkiye currently boasts eight unicorns — which the country calls Turcorns — and maintains an ambitious target of cultivating 100,000 technology startups. He added that the government is converting the former Istanbul Ataturk Airport terminal into the world's largest startup hub while committing $150 million in public funding specifically for AI-focused venture capital funds. Kacir also pointed to the launch of the HIT-30 program, a $30 billion support initiative that includes a $1.6 billion allocation for artificial intelligence projects aimed at accelerating digital transformation across industries.

Digital infrastructure goals

Under the AI Action Plan for 2026-2030, the government intends to dedicate at least 2% of public investment programs to artificial intelligence projects while expanding national data center capacity to one gigawatt by 2030, according to Kacir. He noted that the strategy aims to mobilize at least $10 billion in private sector investment for cloud technologies and digital infrastructure. The minister also announced the imminent release of BILGE, the country's first large language model, to developers as part of efforts to build sovereign AI capabilities.