Home
Economy
Business
Türkiye's Asia-Pacific exports hit $5.7B in eight months

Türkiye's Asia-Pacific exports hit $5.7B in eight months

Yenişafak English AA
13:58, 10/09/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye's Asia-Pacific exports hit $5.7B in eight months
AA
File photo

Türkiye's exports to Asia-Pacific countries surged 18.6% year on year to reach $5.7 billion during the first eight months of the year, with China accounting for nearly half of the total volume, as the country's overall shipments abroad climbed 4% to $185 billion, according to the Turkish Exporters' Assembly.

Türkiye's exports to Asia-Pacific countries climbed 18.6% year on year to $5.7 billion during the first eight months of the year, outpacing the country's overall export growth of 4% to $185 billion over the same period, data from the Turkish Exporters' Assembly revealed. China remained the dominant destination for Turkish goods within the region, absorbing $2.5 billion worth of shipments — a robust 35.1% increase compared with the previous year.

China leads regional demand

South Korea followed with $480.2 million in Turkish exports, marking a 15.8% rise, while Japan received $423.8 million in goods reflecting an 11.8% jump. Indonesia and Pakistan rounded out the top five markets with $365.5 million and $361.6 million respectively, though Pakistani imports rose only 2.2%, the data showed.

Singapore records fastest expansion

Singapore posted the most dramatic surge in Turkish exports, skyrocketing 154.2% year on year to $324.5 million during the eight-month period. Brunei followed with a 147.6% increase totaling nearly $3.1 million, while shipments to Laos jumped 82.7% to $5.8 million and exports to Cambodia climbed 49.1% to $22.2 million. Combined exports to Türkiye's four largest Asia-Pacific markets — China, South Korea, Japan and Indonesia — reached $3.8 billion, while trade with 14 regional countries expanded even as six saw declines.

Mining sector drives export growth

Mining products spearheaded the sectoral expansion, with shipments to the region jumping 39.1% to $1.72 billion during January-August. Chemical products and goods generated $983.9 million in exports, while textiles and raw materials contributed $408.3 million to the total, according to the assembly. Istanbul remained the dominant export hub for Asia-Pacific trade, accounting for $4.1 billion of the overall volume, followed by Ankara with $1.3 billion, Izmir with $366.1 million, Elazig with $202.8 million and Kocaeli with $192 million.

Titles :turkish exporters assemblytimasia-pacific tradechinasingaporesouth koreamining productsistanbul exportsankara exports
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026