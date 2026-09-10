Türkiye's Asia-Pacific exports hit $5.7B in eight months

Türkiye's exports to Asia-Pacific countries climbed 18.6% year on year to $5.7 billion during the first eight months of the year, outpacing the country's overall export growth of 4% to $185 billion over the same period, data from the Turkish Exporters' Assembly revealed. China remained the dominant destination for Turkish goods within the region, absorbing $2.5 billion worth of shipments — a robust 35.1% increase compared with the previous year.

China leads regional demand

South Korea followed with $480.2 million in Turkish exports, marking a 15.8% rise, while Japan received $423.8 million in goods reflecting an 11.8% jump. Indonesia and Pakistan rounded out the top five markets with $365.5 million and $361.6 million respectively, though Pakistani imports rose only 2.2%, the data showed.

Singapore records fastest expansion

Singapore posted the most dramatic surge in Turkish exports, skyrocketing 154.2% year on year to $324.5 million during the eight-month period. Brunei followed with a 147.6% increase totaling nearly $3.1 million, while shipments to Laos jumped 82.7% to $5.8 million and exports to Cambodia climbed 49.1% to $22.2 million. Combined exports to Türkiye's four largest Asia-Pacific markets — China, South Korea, Japan and Indonesia — reached $3.8 billion, while trade with 14 regional countries expanded even as six saw declines.

Mining sector drives export growth

Mining products spearheaded the sectoral expansion, with shipments to the region jumping 39.1% to $1.72 billion during January-August. Chemical products and goods generated $983.9 million in exports, while textiles and raw materials contributed $408.3 million to the total, according to the assembly. Istanbul remained the dominant export hub for Asia-Pacific trade, accounting for $4.1 billion of the overall volume, followed by Ankara with $1.3 billion, Izmir with $366.1 million, Elazig with $202.8 million and Kocaeli with $192 million.