Azerbaijan confirms two citizens killed in Black Sea drone strike

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday that two of its nationals were killed in a drone strike targeting the foreign cargo ship TEDY in the Black Sea, with two others injured in the attack that occurred near Ukrainian waters on Wednesday.

Attack details

The vessel came under attack on Wednesday while sailing in the Black Sea, the ministry said in a statement. The injured citizens were transported to a hospital in Chornomorsk, a southwestern Ukrainian port city, where they are receiving medical treatment.

Consular response

"After the medical examination and treatment of our wounded citizens, measures are being taken to return them to the country and to provide the necessary consular support, as well as to carry out funeral procedures," the ministry said, adding that it is coordinating with diplomatic missions and competent institutions. The statement emphasized that Baku is working with authorities in Ukraine to manage the repatriation process.

Security warning

The ministry renewed its call on Azerbaijani citizens to refrain from visiting or engaging in labor activities in regions "where military operations are ongoing or the security situation is unstable." No group has claimed responsibility for the strike.