The French Football Federation announced on Thursday that it has withdrawn its support for Gianni Infantino's bid to secure another term as FIFA president, according to broadcaster Franceinfo. The decision reflects mounting concerns within one of Europe's traditional football powers regarding the administration's recent direction, sources said.

European isolation widens

The withdrawal follows an executive committee meeting convened earlier in the day, the federation said. France's announcement aligns with similar moves by the football associations of Sweden, Scotland, Italy and Belgium, each having rescinded previous support for Infantino's leadership ahead of the March 18 election in Rabat.

Commercial rights controversy

Infantino has faced sustained criticism since the 2026 World Cup cycle, particularly over a proposed commercial entity that would have granted private investors a 20-percent stake in World Cup rights management. The plan was developed without consulting FIFA's member associations and was abandoned only after encountering fierce opposition, though the episode has exacerbated divisions within world football's governing structures.

Election deadline approaches

Despite the withdrawals from multiple European federations, Infantino remains the only declared candidate for the presidency as the entry deadline looms. Potential challengers have until November 18 to submit their candidacies for the March vote in Morocco, where the 211 member associations will select the next leader of world football's governing body.