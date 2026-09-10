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Russia detains ex-UK embassy guard on 'high treason' charges

Russia detains ex-UK embassy guard on 'high treason' charges

Elif Şanlı
15:00, 10/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 15:06, 10/09/2026, Thursday
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Russia detains ex-UK embassy guard on 'high treason' charges
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Russia's Federal Security Service announced on Thursday the detention of a former British Embassy security guard on suspicion of high treason, alleging the Russian national gathered sensitive data on UK diplomatic personnel for Ukrainian intelligence to facilitate potential acts of sabotage.

Russia's Federal Security Service announced on Thursday that it detained a former security guard of the British Embassy in Moscow on suspicion of high treason, accusing him of gathering intelligence on diplomatic personnel for Ukraine's Security Service. The FSB said its personnel detained the Russian citizen, born in 1981, during counterintelligence operations, and that a criminal case has been opened against him.

The agency stated that the suspect, acting on instructions from a Ukrainian blogger, collected personal identification details, residential addresses, and vehicle information regarding British diplomatic staff. "The Russian FSB will continue to counter the activities of foreign intelligence services using all available methods," the statement said.

Allegations of sabotage plot

According to the FSB, Ukraine sought to use this information to prepare and carry out acts of sabotage and terrorism against diplomats from the British mission, subsequently accusing Russia to draw the UK into a direct armed conflict with Moscow. The agency further claimed the plot aimed to secure additional military supplies for Kyiv and intensify sanctions on Russia.

UK acknowledges detention

Citing a spokesperson from the UK Foreign Office, Russian state news agency Tass reported that London is aware of the detention and that work is underway to "establish the facts." Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on the allegations.

Titles :moscowrussiaunited kingdomukrainefsbfederal security servicesbubritish embassyespionagehigh treason
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