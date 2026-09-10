French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged the European Union to assume stronger political leadership over its space policy, warning that Europe remains "fragile" in a sector increasingly linked to sovereignty, security and economic competitiveness during the first International Space Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris.

Macron urges EU leadership in 'fragile' space sector

Speaking at the inaugural summit, Macron said the bloc should pursue "genuine technological independence" and retain the ability to choose its partners for critical capabilities. "The European Union must fully assume political leadership over an ambitious, clear and demanding space policy," he stated, emphasizing that Europe must rank among the world's leading players in communications and artificial intelligence.

Macron stressed the need for large-scale, affordable access to space, saying Europe should be capable of launching several hundred metric tons into orbit annually at competitive costs. "Europe cannot invest billions in these rockets and then purchase launches only sporadically," he said, according to Anadolu.

Von der Leyen proposes €131B budget boost

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed Macron's call for greater cooperation, warning that Europe's current strengths do not guarantee its future position. "To remain at the forefront, Europe must act together, invest at scale, and turn our market into a competitive advantage," she said.

The global space economy is expected to nearly triple from around $630 billion today to $1.8 trillion by 2035, von der Leyen noted, adding that the Commission had proposed €131 billion for defense, security and space under the EU's next long-term budget. This represents five times the funding currently available.

Security threats prompt 'Space Shield' initiative

Von der Leyen highlighted the growing security dimension of space, citing threats including signal jamming, spoofing and cyberattacks on satellite networks. "Our security on Earth increasingly depends on our security in space," she said, adding that the EU is developing a European Space Shield to strengthen defenses and address critical capability gaps.

Macron also warned that "space is no longer a sanctuary," calling for stronger international governance while announcing that France will invest €20 billion through 2030 in the space sector. An additional €40 million will be allocated through the French space agency CNES for an observation program.