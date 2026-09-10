Home
World
Europe
Macron urges EU to assume political leadership in space policy

Macron urges EU to assume political leadership in space policy

Elif Şanlı
14:34, 10/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 14:41, 10/09/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Macron urges EU to assume political leadership in space policy
French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for the European Union to assume stronger political leadership over its space policy, warning that Europe remains "fragile" in a sector increasingly tied to sovereignty and security as Paris hosts the first International Space Summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged the European Union to assume stronger political leadership over its space policy, warning that Europe remains "fragile" in a sector increasingly linked to sovereignty, security and economic competitiveness during the first International Space Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris.

Macron urges EU leadership in 'fragile' space sector

Speaking at the inaugural summit, Macron said the bloc should pursue "genuine technological independence" and retain the ability to choose its partners for critical capabilities. "The European Union must fully assume political leadership over an ambitious, clear and demanding space policy," he stated, emphasizing that Europe must rank among the world's leading players in communications and artificial intelligence.

Macron stressed the need for large-scale, affordable access to space, saying Europe should be capable of launching several hundred metric tons into orbit annually at competitive costs. "Europe cannot invest billions in these rockets and then purchase launches only sporadically," he said, according to Anadolu.

Von der Leyen proposes €131B budget boost

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed Macron's call for greater cooperation, warning that Europe's current strengths do not guarantee its future position. "To remain at the forefront, Europe must act together, invest at scale, and turn our market into a competitive advantage," she said.

The global space economy is expected to nearly triple from around $630 billion today to $1.8 trillion by 2035, von der Leyen noted, adding that the Commission had proposed €131 billion for defense, security and space under the EU's next long-term budget. This represents five times the funding currently available.

Security threats prompt 'Space Shield' initiative

Von der Leyen highlighted the growing security dimension of space, citing threats including signal jamming, spoofing and cyberattacks on satellite networks. "Our security on Earth increasingly depends on our security in space," she said, adding that the EU is developing a European Space Shield to strengthen defenses and address critical capability gaps.

Macron also warned that "space is no longer a sanctuary," calling for stronger international governance while announcing that France will invest €20 billion through 2030 in the space sector. An additional €40 million will be allocated through the French space agency CNES for an observation program.

Titles :emmanuel macronursula von der leyeneuropean unioneu space policyparis space summitspace securityeuropean space shieldcnes
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026