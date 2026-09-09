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Norway holds traditional funeral for late King Harald V

Norway holds traditional funeral for late King Harald V

Elif Şanlı
14:13, 09/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 14:18, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
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Norway holds traditional funeral for late King Harald V
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Norway held a traditional state funeral for King Harald V on Wednesday, bringing together thousands of military personnel and European royalty in Oslo to honor the monarch who died in August at the age of 89, as ceremonies commenced at the Royal Palace and continued toward the historic cathedral.

Norway held a traditional state funeral on Wednesday for King Harald V, who died on Aug. 28 at the age of 89, with thousands of soldiers lining the streets of Oslo as the royal family accompanied the coffin from the Royal Palace to the cathedral in a solemn procession witnessed by European royalty and heads of state.

Procession and military honors

The procession commenced at noon from Castle Square, moving through a capital secured and cordoned off for the occasion, with approximately 1,900 soldiers forming a ceremonial corridor along the route to Oslo Cathedral and onward to the Palace Church at Akershus Fortress, according to broadcaster NRK. Around 3,500 Armed Forces personnel were represented in the capital for the ceremonies, the Norwegian Armed Forces stated.

Royal attendance

Members of European royal families and government officials from several countries attended the funeral, including Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary, and Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Prince William of Wales and Princess Anne were also present to pay their respects.

Ceremonies and memorials

The main ceremony took place at Oslo Cathedral, which accommodates approximately 1,000 guests, while the government invited the public to a memorial service at Oslo City Hall following the burial. The royal family planned a private memorial service at Akershus Castle Church for royal guests and state representatives in the afternoon, ahead of a reception at the Palace.

Titles :norwayoslostate funeralprince williamprincess anneking carl xvi gustafoslo cathedraleuropean monarchs
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