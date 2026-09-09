Pakistan's army announced on Wednesday that 11 militants had been killed during intelligence-based operations conducted on Sept. 6 and 7 in the remote Kharan and Washuk districts of southwestern Balochistan province, according to a military statement. Eight of the militants died while attempting to establish a roadblock in Kharan district, while three others were killed in a separate engagement in Washuk.

Security forces recovered 2.9 tons of explosives during the raids, and sanitization operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining threats in the area, the statement added.

Accusations Against India

The military accused New Delhi of sponsoring militancy in the region, stating that operations are being conducted to eliminate any other "Indian-sponsored terrorist" found in the area. Islamabad frequently accuses India and Afghanistan of patronizing militant attacks in Balochistan and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, allegations that both New Delhi and Kabul reject.

Police Attack in Northwest

In a separate incident in neighboring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, unknown assailants attacked a police patrol party in Karak district, killing one officer and injuring another, local authorities reported. There was no immediate reaction from Indian officials to Wednesday's claims.