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North Korean troops crossed inter-Korean border over 20 times in August

North Korean troops crossed inter-Korean border over 20 times in August

Elif Şanlı
14:17, 09/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 14:20, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
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North Korean troops crossed inter-Korean border over 20 times in August
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South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korean troops crossed the military demarcation line more than 20 times last month, exceeding the total recorded throughout 2025, as the allied commanders inspected eastern frontline posts amid ongoing border fortification efforts.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday reported that North Korean troops crossed the military demarcation line more than 20 times in August, exceeding the total recorded throughout the entire year as allied commanders inspected frontline posts amid heightened vigilance.

Surge in frontier crossings

The crossings occurred along the eastern section of the military demarcation line, which runs through the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, according to Yonhap News Agency citing the South Korean military. A Joint Chiefs of Staff official said the North Korean soldiers crossed the line while working in previously untouched areas along the frontier, adding that the incidents were unlikely to signal a change in military posture. South Korea recorded 17 similar crossings throughout the whole of 2025.

Allied commanders inspect eastern posts

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung and Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of US Forces Korea, inspected eastern frontline posts on Wednesday to review North Korean military activity near the border, according to local broadcaster KBS World. Jin called for heightened vigilance against possible provocations during the visit, while North Korean forces have been erecting barbed-wire fences and planting landmines along the frontier.

Technical state of war

The Korean Peninsula has remained divided since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas technically at war. The United States maintains about 28,500 troops in South Korea under a mutual defense treaty signed at the close of the conflict.

Titles :north koreasouth koreademilitarized zonedmzkorean warjoint chiefs of staffus forces korea
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