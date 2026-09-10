German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned on Thursday alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that allies must accelerate defense manufacturing to maintain "credible deterrence" against Russia, citing an attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport as evidence of Moscow's mounting aggression. Speaking to reporters in Berlin, Wadephul said the incident last month demonstrated the severity of the threat, with German investigators pointing to Russian intelligence services.

Pattern of hybrid warfare

Wadephul described the Leipzig incident as part of a broader campaign of Russian aggression targeting Europe and NATO. "It is part of a pattern of increasing Russian aggression against Europe and NATO, be it drone incidents or airspace violations affecting a number of allies on the Eastern Flank," he said. "We are also seeing an increasing number of hybrid attacks, cyberattacks, hostile activities, sabotage, disinformation campaigns, and attacks on critical infrastructure." He noted that some operations aimed to spread fear and influence public opinion ahead of recent regional elections.

Call for military investment

The minister stressed that allies must remain politically united while building up military strength. "That means investing more, producing faster, and procuring more quickly. Ultimately, it is about credible deterrence—and that only works if we actually possess the necessary capabilities," Wadephul said. He added that Berlin would continue increasing defense spending alongside other European allies, strengthening its armed forces and accepting greater responsibility for alliance security.

Ukraine support commitments

Wadephul confirmed that Germany will maintain robust military support for Ukraine, particularly air defense. Berlin plans to supply additional interceptor missiles before winter to protect Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure. The deliveries form part of a broader effort to bolster Kyiv's defensive capacities as Moscow intensifies its aerial bombardment campaign.