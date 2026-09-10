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Türkiye's pilots begin Eurofighter Typhoon flight training

Türkiye's pilots begin Eurofighter Typhoon flight training

Elif Şanlı
14:33, 10/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 14:40, 10/09/2026, Thursday
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Türkiye's pilots begin Eurofighter Typhoon flight training
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The National Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that Turkish Air Force pilots have commenced flight training on Eurofighter Typhoon jets under a procurement agreement signed with the United Kingdom, marking the next phase after terminology instruction began in August.

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry on Wednesday confirmed that Turkish Air Force pilots have initiated flight training on Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets under a major procurement agreement signed with the United Kingdom earlier this year.

Training phase begins

The ministry announced the development on NSosyal, Türkiye's domestic social media platform, noting that the instruction program commenced in August. Pilots successfully completed the mandatory terminology phase and have now transitioned to actual flight operations, marking a significant step in the country's defense modernization efforts.

UK defense cooperation

The Eurofighter Typhoon procurement agreement with the United Kingdom represents a key component of Ankara's strategy to upgrade its aerial combat capabilities. The deal includes comprehensive training packages for Turkish personnel alongside the eventual delivery of advanced multirole fighter aircraft to the Turkish Armed Forces.

Defense officials in Ankara have previously emphasized that the Eurofighter acquisition aims to complement existing fleet capabilities while strengthening bilateral ties with London. The training progression comes as Türkiye continues to diversify its defense partnerships across Europe within the framework of its NATO commitments.

Titles :eurofighter typhoontürkiyeunited kingdomnational defense ministryturkish air forceflight trainingdefense procurement
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