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OECD hails Türkiye's PISA results as 'success story' for world

OECD hails Türkiye's PISA results as 'success story' for world

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07:54, 10/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 08:06, 10/09/2026, Thursday
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OECD hails Türkiye's PISA results as 'success story' for world
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OECD Director for Education and Skills Andreas Schleicher said Türkiye's performance improved across mathematics, reading and science between 2022 and 2025 while the proportion of low-performing students declined significantly since 2015, describing the education system as "truly on the move" and worthy of global attention.

OECD Director for Education and Skills Andreas Schleicher has hailed Türkiye's performance in the 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) as a "success story" that warrants global study, noting that the country improved across all three testing areas while many peer nations face severe challenges. In a video message addressed to the National Education Ministry, Schleicher congratulated Turkish teachers and administrators on sustaining progress amid widespread difficulties in global education, according to the ministry statement. "What you have achieved in this latest round of the OECD's PISA assessment is not just good news for Türkiye, it's a story the world should pay attention to," he said.

'A school system truly on the move'

Schleicher emphasized that the gains reflect structural momentum rather than isolated success, observing that seven out of 10 Turkish students report their teachers take genuine interest in their learning and persist until concepts are fully understood. Students also described a more positive classroom environment compared with a decade ago, with many receiving additional support when needed most, while the assessment revealed strong attitudes toward learning including curiosity, perseverance, agency and a growth mindset. "We are seeing a school system that is truly on the move," he stated, identifying these qualities as essential foundations for success in an era where knowledge evolves rapidly and artificial intelligence delivers answers in seconds.

These attributes have become increasingly vital as technological advances reshape workforce demands, with Turkish students reporting enthusiastic engagement with digital technologies including artificial intelligence—a trend that prompted authorities to prioritize addressing device shortages that could yield significant economic advantages. Schleicher cautioned that technology’s ultimate value lies in making learners more capable rather than merely simplifying processes, noting that the relationship between digital tools and learning depends entirely on how they are applied in classrooms. He envisioned today's students shaping Türkiye's future as engineers, entrepreneurs, doctors and researchers.

Investing in human potential

Concluding his remarks, Schleicher described the talent and imagination of Turkish students as the nation's most valuable natural resource, urging the education community to continue moving faster and further while ensuring every child remains included in the journey. "Türkiye's most valuable natural resource is the talent, imagination and potential sitting in your classrooms today," he said, emphasizing that today's pupils will determine the country's trajectory in an increasingly competitive global economy.

Titles :andreas schleicheroecdpisa 2025türkiye educationministry of national educationstudent assessmentdigital literacy
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