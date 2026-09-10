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Türkiye extends condolences over deadly Idlib explosion

Türkiye extends condolences over deadly Idlib explosion

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07:50, 10/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 08:04, 10/09/2026, Thursday
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Türkiye extends condolences over deadly Idlib explosion
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The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expressed deep condolences for those killed in an explosion at a weapons collection facility in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, stating that Ankara shares the grief of the Syrian people following the deadly blast.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday extended condolences to the families of victims killed in an explosion at a weapons depot in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, where local authorities reported four fatalities and 10 injuries.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the ministry said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an explosion which occurred today (9 September) at an ammunition depot in Sarmada, Idlib," adding that Ankara shared the grief of the Syrian people. "We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend our condolences to their families and to the people of Syria," the statement read.

Blast at weapons facility

The explosion ripped through a temporary facility used for collecting weapons and war remnants in the Sarmada district of Idlib, according to Syrian authorities. Such facilities frequently contain unstable munitions left over from years of conflict in the region, posing ongoing risks to local populations.

The incident on Wednesday brought the death toll to four, with at least 10 others wounded in the blast. Idlib province remains a volatile area in northwestern Syria, where various factions operate and unexploded ordnance continues to threaten civilian lives.

Titles :türkiyesyriaidlibsarmadaturkish foreign ministryexplosioncondolenceswar remnants
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