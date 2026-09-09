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Two Belgians rescued after plane ditches in Black Sea off Rize

Two Belgians rescued after plane ditches in Black Sea off Rize

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20:31, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
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Two Belgians rescued after plane ditches in Black Sea off Rize
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Coast Guard teams rescued two Belgian nationals after their private aircraft suffered engine failure and ditched in the Black Sea off Türkiye's northeastern Rize province on Wednesday, with officials confirming both passengers were taken to hospital in good condition following the emergency landing.

Two Belgian nationals were rescued by Coast Guard teams after their private aircraft suffered engine failure and ditched in the Black Sea approximately four miles off Türkiye's northeastern Rize province on Wednesday, according to local authorities. The passengers, identified as Vlasselaer Werner, 55, and Christian Peiffer, 69, were taken to Kackar State Hospital for medical checks and are reported to be in good condition.

Governor details rescue operation

Rize Governor Ihsan Selim Baydas said authorities were alerted after the two-person aircraft established contact with the control tower at Rize-Artvin Airport while attempting to reach Ordu-Giresun Airport from Batumi, Georgia. "They could not approach the airport; they could not make it there. They had to land at sea. Our teams were immediately put on alert. Our Coast Guard teams reached the aircraft," he said, describing the incident as "an accident that could have been much worse."

Baydas confirmed that both men were Belgian nationals aged 55 and 69, and that they were rescued alive without injury. "Two Belgian men, one aged 55 and the other 69, were rescued alive by our Coast Guard teams. They are in good condition, and their lives are not in danger. They were taken to hospital for checks," he added, stating that the aircraft remained floating on the surface as recovery operations commenced.

Investigation underway

The Pazar District Governor's Office confirmed the aircraft was a training plane that developed engine trouble after departing from Batumi, prompting the pilots to contact Rize-Artvin Airport for an emergency landing. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident while Coast Guard teams work to recover the floating aircraft from the water.

Titles :rizeblack seaihsan selim baydascoast guard commandrize-artvin airportaviation accidentemergency landingbelgian nationals
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