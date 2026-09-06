Search teams retrieved the latest remains from a depth of 554 meters (1,818 feet) during ongoing operations commanded by the Turkish Naval Forces' Southern Sea Area Command, according to military officials. The recovery brings the confirmed death toll to 14. The body was transported to Girne Port where identification procedures were being completed before transfer to Türkiye.

The remains will be sent to Türkiye aboard the specialized search and rescue vessels TCG Isin and TCG Alemdar once final procedures at the port conclude, authorities said. Both vessels have been stationed at the disaster site since operations began.

Incident background

The high-speed ferry had departed Girne Port around noon on Aug. 30 en route to Tasucu Port in Türkiye's Mersin province when crew reported it began taking on water rapidly from the bow. The vessel sank while attempting to turn back and reach Girne, leaving wreckage at 554 meters below the surface off the coast of the resort city.

Casualty figures

TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel stated that 267 passengers and crew members were aboard the vessel when it went down, of whom 239 were rescued during initial operations. Fourteen people have been confirmed dead while an equal number remain unaccounted for as underwater search efforts continued through the weekend.