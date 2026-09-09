Muhammed Ali Cinar was apprehended at the Turkgozu Border Gate in Türkiye's northeastern Ardahan province as he attempted to enter the country from Georgia, where he had recently been released from prison, according to a statement by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday. The suspect had been the subject of an Interpol Red Notice sought in connection with organized crime activities and violent attacks in Istanbul.

Investigation into Istanbul violence

The prosecutor's office linked Cinar to attacks targeting a cafe in Istanbul's Bahcelievler district on Nov. 30, 2024, and the Iraqi Consulate General in the city's Sisli district on March 21, 2025. An Interpol Red Notice was issued for his arrest by the Organized Crime Investigation Bureau as part of the probe into these incidents.

Capture at border crossing

Authorities learned that Cinar had completed his sentence in Georgia and was preparing to cross into Türkiye. Security forces detained him at the Turkgozu Border Gate upon his entry. He was formally arrested by a court following standard legal procedures, the prosecutor's office said.

Judicial proceedings

Investigation also revealed that Cinar is standing trial on charges of membership in a criminal organization before Istanbul's 31st High Criminal Court. The proceedings relate to his alleged role in organized crime activities.