



NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday urged European allies to shoulder greater responsibility for the continent's security, warning that the alliance will require significantly more capability as it evolves toward a more European-led defense structure — a shift he said reflects changing strategic realities. Speaking at the Conference of the Heads of German Missions in Berlin, Rutte highlighted what he described as a "real mindset shift" among member states regarding defense spending and strategic autonomy.

"We are going to need more as we continue making NATO more and more European-led," he told delegates, emphasizing that European nations increasingly recognize that taking greater responsibility for regional security is not optional. The NATO chief referenced July's summit in Ankara as a turning point in this strategic recalibration. "In the wake of the Ankara summit (in July), one thing is clear: allies are determined to build a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO, what we call NATO 3.0," Rutte said, adding that rebuilding armed forces across the continent has become essential for long-term stability.

Russia's war and regional threats

Addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Rutte stated that Russian forces are suffering severe casualties, citing intelligence estimates of more than 40,000 killed or seriously wounded monthly. "Despite those heavy losses, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin shows no willingness to bring the war to an end. Instead, Russia repeatedly strikes Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, often targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure," he said. The secretary general also warned that Moscow's frustration on the battlefield has translated into covert hostile activities across Europe.

Rutte characterized recent sabotage attempts against critical infrastructure across European territory as the tactics of a "desperate regime" failing to achieve its military objectives. "Putin thinks he can divide us, destabilize us, and weaken our support for Ukraine, but he will fail," he added, speaking alongside German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during a moderated discussion that followed his formal address.

Transatlantic solidarity

Asked whether the United States remains prepared to defend Europe amid shifting geopolitical priorities, Rutte replied "absolutely," noting that he harbors no doubts regarding Washington's dedication to collective security. "The US is totally committed to NATO, is totally committed to Article Five," he stated, reinforcing the alliance's foundational mutual defense guarantee.