



Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry on Thursday strongly condemned Israel's plan to advance settlement construction in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank, calling the move a flagrant violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions. The ministry warned that such expansion threatens the territorial integrity of occupied Palestinian territory and risks permanently derailing the two-state solution.

"Bangladesh strongly condemns Israel's plan to advance settlement construction in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank," the ministry said in a statement. It added: "Such actions are contrary to international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and further undermine the territorial integrity of the occupied Palestinian territory and prospects for a viable two-state solution."

Calls for international action

Dhaka called on Israel to immediately halt all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, urging the international community to intensify diplomatic efforts to advance a just and lasting peace. Bangladesh — a Muslim-majority nation of 175 million people that does not recognize Israel — stressed that continued expansion undermines the foundation for Palestinian statehood.

The protest follows reports from the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission that Israeli authorities are considering plans to build 1,670 new housing units in illegal settlements across the occupied West Bank. Twelve Western countries earlier this week called on Israel to halt settlement expansion and backed measures targeting Israeli settlements, including sanctions and trade restrictions.