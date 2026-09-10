The Palestinian Prisoners Media Office said Israeli forces arrested 33 Palestinians during coordinated raids across the occupied West Bank on Thursday. Seventeen Palestinians were detained in Nablus, seven in Bethlehem, three in Hebron, one in Jenin, two in Tubas and three in Tulkarem, according to the non-governmental group. Forces raided dozens of homes and searched them, damaging contents in some properties during the campaign.

Among those arrested were journalists Sabri Mousa Jibril and Muath Ammarna, both from Bethlehem, the group stated. The arrests also included two minors and several former prisoners, including one individual who had been released just days earlier. In Jenin, an Israeli special forces unit infiltrated the area around the Interior Ministry roundabout to detain a former prisoner.

‘Ongoing policy of intimidation’

The Palestinian Prisoners Media Office said the escalation in arrests, home raids and property damage, along with the targeting of journalists, children and former prisoners, was part of an “ongoing policy of intimidation and arrests against Palestinians.” Arrest campaigns have continued across the occupied territory since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the group.

Detention conditions

Since October 2023, Israel has intensified raids and arrests in the West Bank alongside increased attacks by settlers and demolitions of Palestinian homes. According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, more than 9,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including 370 children and 92 women. Rights groups have reported that some prisoners have been subjected to torture and medical neglect.