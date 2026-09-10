Home
World
Middle East
Israel arrests 33 Palestinians in occupied West Bank including journalists

Israel arrests 33 Palestinians in occupied West Bank including journalists

Elif Şanlı
14:36, 10/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 14:41, 10/09/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Israel arrests 33 Palestinians in occupied West Bank including journalists
File photo

The Palestinian Prisoners Media Office said Israeli forces detained 33 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank on Thursday, including two journalists and two minors, during coordinated raids on dozens of homes in Nablus, Bethlehem and other provinces amid an ongoing escalation of arrest campaigns.

The Palestinian Prisoners Media Office said Israeli forces arrested 33 Palestinians during coordinated raids across the occupied West Bank on Thursday. Seventeen Palestinians were detained in Nablus, seven in Bethlehem, three in Hebron, one in Jenin, two in Tubas and three in Tulkarem, according to the non-governmental group. Forces raided dozens of homes and searched them, damaging contents in some properties during the campaign.

Among those arrested were journalists Sabri Mousa Jibril and Muath Ammarna, both from Bethlehem, the group stated. The arrests also included two minors and several former prisoners, including one individual who had been released just days earlier. In Jenin, an Israeli special forces unit infiltrated the area around the Interior Ministry roundabout to detain a former prisoner.

‘Ongoing policy of intimidation’

The Palestinian Prisoners Media Office said the escalation in arrests, home raids and property damage, along with the targeting of journalists, children and former prisoners, was part of an “ongoing policy of intimidation and arrests against Palestinians.” Arrest campaigns have continued across the occupied territory since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the group.

Detention conditions

Since October 2023, Israel has intensified raids and arrests in the West Bank alongside increased attacks by settlers and demolitions of Palestinian homes. According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, more than 9,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including 370 children and 92 women. Rights groups have reported that some prisoners have been subjected to torture and medical neglect.

Titles :sabri mousa jibrilmuath ammarnaoccupied west banknablusbethlehempalestinian prisoners media officeisraeli armygaza strippalestinian prisoners
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026