The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Thursday that a cargo vessel was approached by an unidentified skiff approximately 98 nautical miles southwest of Al Mukalla, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into the latest security incident in Yemen's waters.

Investigation underway

The cargo ship's company security officer reported the approach to UKMTO, which coordinates maritime security in the region alongside British naval forces. Authorities have not determined the identity of the skiff or its operators, and investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the encounter, according to the maritime agency.

Navigation advisory issued

The UKMTO advised all vessels transiting the area to exercise heightened caution and immediately report any suspicious activity to naval coordination centers. The warning comes amid continued tensions in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, where numerous commercial vessels have faced harassment or attack since late 2023, severely disrupting international shipping lanes through the strategic Bab al-Mandeb strait.

Maritime security agencies have recorded multiple incidents off Yemen's coast this year, with previous attacks frequently attributed to Iran-backed Houthi rebels based in Sanaa, though no group has claimed responsibility for Thursday's approach.