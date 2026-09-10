



Saudi-led coalition warplanes carried out multiple airstrikes on Yemen’s western Al-Hudaydah province overnight, targeting several districts and an island in the Red Sea, according to the official Saba news agency. The aircraft hit the districts of Al-Salif and Al-Tuhayta as well as Kamaran Island, the agency said, without providing details on casualties or material damage.

No confirmation from Riyadh

There was no immediate comment from Saudi officials regarding the reported strikes. The Saba report did not specify whether the attacks resulted in any deaths or injuries, or detail the extent of destruction caused.

Years of devastation

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthi movement seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in March 2015 to support the internationally recognized government, launching a military campaign that has devastated the impoverished country and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.