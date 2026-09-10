Investment Office head Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu on Thursday outlined sweeping tax incentives and artificial intelligence initiatives designed to transform Türkiye into a global economic powerhouse, announcing a zero percent corporate tax rate for service exports and a 20-year non-domicile program for foreign investors. Speaking at the GITEX AI Türkiye technology conference at Istanbul Expo Center, Dağlıoğlu said international investors now recognize the country as a genuine manufacturing, logistics and research hub rather than merely a bridge between Asia and Europe.

He explained that multinational technology corporations establishing global business centers in Istanbul qualify for full corporate income tax exemptions alongside specific individual income tax benefits. Dağlıoğlu said a new non-domicile program exempts foreign earnings from taxes for 20 years and reduces inheritance tax to just 1%.

Startup ecosystem and AI readiness

The investment chief stated that the government has clarified regulations regarding employee stock option plans and convertible instruments to facilitate fundraising rounds for startups, noting that advantageous geography, abundant funding and available talent have transformed the nation into a primary startup center for surrounding regions. Dağlıoğlu added that the state has invested heavily in infrastructure under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to prepare the highly industrialized nation for artificial intelligence adoption and maintain its competitive edge for the coming two decades.

GITEX AI Türkiye opens in Istanbul

The event, hosted by the Presidency's Investment Office and the Industry and Technology Ministry, opened Wednesday with Anadolu Agency serving as the global communication partner. Startups, investors and technology giants gathered at the venue to explore market expansion, according to Anadolu Agency.