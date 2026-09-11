



Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin on Thursday met with Aguila Saleh, speaker of Libya's House of Representatives, and Mohammed Takala, president of the High Council of State, in a high-level gathering aimed at breaking months of political deadlock, according to security sources. The meeting addressed developments in Libya and the wider region while exploring avenues to deepen cooperation between Ankara and Tripoli. The discussions focused particularly on steps to achieve political and military unity in the fractured North African state.

Institutional unity

Participants underlined the leading roles of both legislative bodies in establishing lasting stability and advancing the political process, agreeing on the objectives of unifying state institutions. The parties examined ways to achieve lasting progress on long-unresolved issues and reach broad consensus among all Libyan factions, sources said. Concrete progress was recorded on processes that had previously remained at an impasse.

Election stalemate

The holding of presidential and parliamentary elections, resolving disputes over executive authority, and achieving full military integration have long been under discussion without resolution despite initiatives by various international mediators. Thursday's encounter marked the first time the heads of the two rival institutions convened jointly in Türkiye to address these long-standing issues. The meeting is considered significant as it produced concrete advancement on talks that had stalled for months.