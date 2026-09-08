Home
Technology
Science
Türkiye, Russia sign pact to secure mineral fertilizer supplies

Türkiye, Russia sign pact to secure mineral fertilizer supplies

Yenişafak English AA
22:49, 08/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 23:10, 08/09/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye, Russia sign pact to secure mineral fertilizer supplies
AA
File Photo

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said Türkiye has signed a memorandum with Russia to secure mineral fertilizer supplies, adding that the pact aims to diversify sources against risks posed by regional conflicts and wars.


Türkiye and Russia have signed a memorandum of understanding to secure shipments of mineral fertilizers and related raw materials, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli announced on Tuesday, outlining Ankara's response to regional supply chain risks.

Diversification strategy

Speaking on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Yumakli emphasized that the agreement represents a strategic step to protect domestic food production capabilities. "We are increasing the diversity of our sources against potential risks to fertilizer supplies caused by wars and conflicts in our region," he said, noting that the government is actively working to ensure farmers' uninterrupted access to essential materials.

Agricultural targets

The minister added that diversifying supply routes has become a priority as conflicts in neighboring areas threaten to disrupt trade flows. The memorandum aligns with Türkiye's targets for sustained agricultural output and stable market supply, supporting domestic production levels and helping maintain consistent product availability.

Strategic reserves of fertilizer raw materials are being reinforced to meet the demands of the upcoming planting seasons, according to ministry officials. Türkiye has sought to reduce dependency on single-source imports for critical commodities while balancing partnerships with key suppliers including Russia.

Titles :ibrahim yumaklirussiamineral fertilizeragriculturememorandum of understandingtürkiye agriculturefertilizer suppliesagriculture and forestry ministry
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026