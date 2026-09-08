



Türkiye and Russia have signed a memorandum of understanding to secure shipments of mineral fertilizers and related raw materials, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli announced on Tuesday, outlining Ankara's response to regional supply chain risks.

Diversification strategy

Speaking on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Yumakli emphasized that the agreement represents a strategic step to protect domestic food production capabilities. "We are increasing the diversity of our sources against potential risks to fertilizer supplies caused by wars and conflicts in our region," he said, noting that the government is actively working to ensure farmers' uninterrupted access to essential materials.

Agricultural targets

The minister added that diversifying supply routes has become a priority as conflicts in neighboring areas threaten to disrupt trade flows. The memorandum aligns with Türkiye's targets for sustained agricultural output and stable market supply, supporting domestic production levels and helping maintain consistent product availability.

Strategic reserves of fertilizer raw materials are being reinforced to meet the demands of the upcoming planting seasons, according to ministry officials. Türkiye has sought to reduce dependency on single-source imports for critical commodities while balancing partnerships with key suppliers including Russia.