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Türkiye unveils 2027-2029 roadmap to boost domestic production

Türkiye unveils 2027-2029 roadmap to boost domestic production

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22:58, 07/09/2026, Monday
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Türkiye unveils 2027-2029 roadmap to boost domestic production
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Ankara's Medium-Term Program for 2027-2029 will introduce targeted industrial policies and credit incentives to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities, as authorities seek to reduce import dependency and strengthen the country's competitive position in global markets.

Türkiye's Medium-Term Program for 2027-2029 will establish new investment incentives and project-based mechanisms to boost high-value-added domestic production across priority technology sectors, according to the economic roadmap released by Ankara.

High-tech investment push

The High-Tech Investment Program (HIT-30) will facilitate large-scale investments in priority sectors through customized mechanisms, officials said. This initiative targets strategic industries requiring advanced technological capabilities and significant capital commitments. The program aligns with Ankara's twin transformation goals for green and digital transition.

Credit incentives and state aid

A new advance credit program based on investment commitments will complement existing incentive structures to promote high-value-added exports, the roadmap stated. This mechanism specifically targets productive sectors while expanding support for smaller manufacturing operations meeting quality benchmarks. State aid for critical component production will prioritize companies demonstrating tangible improvements in energy efficiency and export volume.

Sectoral and regional priorities

Ankara will transition the overarching investment incentive system to a project-oriented framework addressing specific regional development needs, officials noted. The plan includes agricultural investments converting farming byproducts into profitable goods to strengthen rural-urban industrial ties. Subsidies for branding and e-commerce infrastructure will support local products entering global markets.

Titles :medium-term programhit-30high-tech investment programdomestic productioninvestment incentivesankarasupply securitytwin transformation
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