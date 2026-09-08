



Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry announced the opening of registrations on Tuesday via NSosyal, the Turkish social media platform. "We are excited to meet in Sanliurfa, the cradle of civilizations," the ministry said in its post, inviting visitors to register through the official online portal. The festival will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 in the southeastern province, which stands as one of humanity's oldest continuously inhabited settlements.

Organizers and partnerships

TEKNOFEST Southeast is organized jointly by the Industry and Technology Ministry, the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), and Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Co. (STM). Anadolu Agency is serving as the event's global communications partner, according to the ministry's statement. The festival has emerged as a flagship event for Türkiye's aerospace and defense sectors, drawing thousands of participants to previous editions held across the country.