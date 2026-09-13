Turkish president marks Rosh Hashanah with peace message
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday extended greetings to Türkiye's Jewish citizens on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, expressing hope that the Jewish New Year would bring peace and well-being to the region and the entire world, according to a statement from the presidency.
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday marked the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah with a message directed at the country's Jewish citizens, emphasizing hopes for peace and regional stability while extending congratulations through a statement issued by the Presidency.
Presidential message
Erdoğan conveyed his wishes to Jewish communities across the nation. "I extend my congratulations to our Jewish citizens on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah and wish for it to bring peace, tranquility, and well-being to our region and the entire world," he said.
Observance in Türkiye
The message acknowledges the Jewish population residing primarily in Istanbul and Izmir, where synagogues host special services during the two-day celebration. Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of the Jewish year and is observed with prayers, family gatherings, and traditional meals.