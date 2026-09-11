Türkiye's Akinci drone hits target with supersonic missile





Türkiye's indigenously developed Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle successfully destroyed a maritime target at a range exceeding 250 kilometers during a live-fire test over the Black Sea on Friday — demonstrating the platform's enhanced long-range strike capability with the new UAV-300 munition. The UCAV took off from the Corlu Flight Training and Test Center in Tekirdag province and transited to the designated test area off the coast of Sinop, where it released the Roketsan-developed missile for a precision strike before returning to base along its planned route.

Advanced munitions integration

The successful firing follows previous integrations of the UAV-122 and UAV-230 supersonic missiles, further diversifying the heavy-class drone's arsenal which already includes the MAM-L, MAM-T, TOLUN guided munitions, the TEBER-81 glide bomb, Cakir cruise missile, and the Eren high-speed loitering munition. Developed entirely with domestic resources, the UAV-300 ballistic missile elevates Akinci's operational reach against high-value targets, reinforcing Türkiye's indigenous defense ecosystem centered on Baykar's aerial platforms.

Global export leader

Baykar, which funds all projects through internal resources, maintained its position as the world's largest exporter in the unmanned aerial vehicle segment during 2025, recording $2.2 billion in export volume. The Istanbul-based defense firm generates 90 percent of its revenue from international sales, having secured export agreements with 39 countries — 36 for the Bayraktar TB2 and 16 for the Akinci platform.