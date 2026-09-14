Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that preparations for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's planned visit to Damascus were discussed during his recent two-day trip to Syria, where he was received by President Ahmed al-Sharaa and held talks with senior officials.

Fidan, writing on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, stated that he was received by al-Sharaa on the first day of his visit and also met with Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Interior Minister Anas Khattab. "We discussed the visit our president will pay to Damascus," he said, adding that the meetings reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to preserving Syria's territorial integrity. "During our meetings, we once again reaffirmed our common will to preserve Syria's unity and integrity and to ensure that the Syrian people attain the peace and prosperity they deserve," he noted.

Historical sites and Turkmen community

On the second day, Fidan met with representatives of Syria's ethnic Turkmen community, whom he described as an integral part of the country and praised for their role in the struggle against the former Baath regime.

He visited the tombs of prominent historical figures including Ibn Arabi, Mawlana Khalid al-Baghdadi, and Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi, as well as the Turkish Air Martyrs' Cemetery and the Sulaymaniyah Complex. "During our two-day visit, we saw that the streets of Damascus are becoming peaceful and lively again," Fidan said, noting the gradual return of normalcy to the Syrian capital.

Ankara's continued support

Fidan emphasized that Türkiye welcomes Syrian efforts to build a secure and prosperous state that embraces all societal segments. "We will continue to stand by Syria throughout this process," he added.

The visit marks the latest in a series of high-level engagements between Ankara and Damascus since the fall of the Assad regime earlier this year, reflecting Türkiye's strategic priority in supporting Syria's transition.