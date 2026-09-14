Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said on Monday that Saudi Arabia's national nuclear energy project is proceeding according to plan, stressing that nuclear power has become an essential part of the country's energy mix. Speaking at the 70th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, the minister noted that the world is witnessing rapid growth in energy demand driven by economic, technological, and industrial expansion. He emphasized that diversifying energy sources has become necessary to ensure reliability and sustainability in the face of these global trends.

"Diversifying energy sources and ensuring their reliability and sustainability have become necessary to support economic growth and energy security," he said. Prince Abdulaziz stated that Saudi Arabia has consolidated its position as a reliable energy source and active partner in global markets while continuing to invest its various resources in the energy and minerals sectors. He added that the Kingdom is moving ahead with building a comprehensive national energy mix to benefit from all available resources.

Transparency and Regulatory Framework

The minister stressed that the Kingdom is not developing its nuclear program "in isolation from the international community," but continues to strengthen its national and regulatory nuclear energy systems and work transparently with partners in the energy and minerals fields. "The Saudi nuclear program is peaceful and clear, and not deep in mountains or bunkers," he said, adding that it is based on transparency and commitment to international standards. He noted that the inclusion of nuclear energy in the national energy mix is being carried out under a solid regulatory framework in line with the Kingdom's international obligations.

Uranium Resources and Mineral Wealth

Prince Abdulaziz said Saudi Arabia possesses vast mineral wealth and is committed to securing mineral supply chains, developing rare earth discoveries, and turning resources into sustainable economic value. The kingdom is moving ahead with uranium exploration and working to extract associated uranium as part of fertilizer production, he added. Saudi Arabia has discovered 110 million tons of raw materials containing uranium concentrations in the Medina region and ranks as the world's second-largest exporter of phosphate fertilizers, according to the minister.