President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday pointed to the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement as a landmark initiative by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan to demonstrate solidarity across the Islamic world, telling youth in Samsun that the pact marks a new phase in cooperation.

Mecca pact signals unity

Speaking in Türkiye’s northern province, Erdogan said the agreement signed last month serves as a clear message to the Muslim community. "Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Türkiye have taken a step. With this step, let us send a signal to the Islamic world. There are positive developments," he said.

The Turkish president stressed that Ankara views the pact as part of a broader strategy to address challenges facing Muslim nations. He warned that the issues confronting the Islamic world demand urgent attention from major powers.

Ankara's regional role

Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to leading efforts on Muslim world challenges. "Türkiye says that we should overcome the difficulties facing the Islamic world as soon as possible. To overcome these, Türkiye has put its weight behind the region," he stated, adding: "We cannot take this matter lightly." Ankara continues expanding defense ties with Riyadh and Islamabad.