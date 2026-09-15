Lebanese Ambassador to Washington Nada Mouawad and Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter will meet in the US capital on Tuesday to discuss mechanisms for breaking the deadlock in US-brokered negotiations between their countries, according to a Lebanese official source.

Deadlock Talks

The meeting aims to address recent developments in Lebanon and practical steps for implementing the framework agreement reached in June, the source told Anadolu on condition of anonymity. The ambassadors will examine procedures for advancing the stalled dialogue amid ongoing disputes over border demarcation and prisoner exchanges.

Negotiation Timeline

Direct negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv began in April during a US-sponsored session in Washington that addressed ceasefire terms, withdrawal protocols, and missing persons. A subsequent round scheduled for Rome this month was postponed until October, delaying comprehensive settlement efforts.

On June 26, Lebanese and Israeli representatives signed a US-sponsored framework deal in Washington providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese Army in vacated areas. The agreement established the foundation for the current discussions as both sides seek to resolve outstanding security issues.